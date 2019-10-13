My statement taken out of context, which has hurt me: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who faced flak for his comment that the country's economy is sound, on Sunday clarified that his statement was taken out of context and it has hurt him.

"Yesterday, I had a press conference in Mumbai wherein I mentioned the measures which the Government of India has taken to reinforce our economy by pumping in Rs 70,000 crore in the banks, Rs 30,000 crore for the housing sector, merger of 10 banks, making income tax collections fair among other measures," Prasad said while addressing a press conference here.

"Since Mumbai is the film capital of India in many ways, lakhs of people work in the film industry and pay taxes also. Then I only mentioned one instance that Komal Nahta, film expert, said that on October 2, three films were released and the highest return of Rs 120 crore was made in one day. This was taken out of context, twisted. It has hurt me. I am a sensitive person. Therefore, I have withdrawn that comment today itself," he added.Addressing a press conference in Mumbai on Saturday, the Union Minister had said: "On October 2, three movies were released. Film trade analyst Komal Nahta had said that the day saw earning of over Rs 120 crore, a record by the three movies. The economy of the country is sound. That is why there is a return of Rs 120 crore in a day."Following this, the opposition parties chided Prasad for his comment and accused the Centre of not creating enough jobs for the youths and for not taking enough steps to push economic growth. (ANI)