My thoughts are with his family: Punjab CM condoles Jaitley's demise

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday condoled the demise of former Union Finance Arun Jaitley.

"Sad to hear that former Union Minister Arun Jaitley ji has passed away. My thoughts are with his family in this time of grief. May his soul rest in peace," Captain Amarinder Singh tweeted.



Jaitley was admitted to the AIIMS in Delhi earlier this month after he complained of restlessness. He was placed under observation at the hospital's Cardio-Neuro-Centre.

Jaitley first became a cabinet minister in the government of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2000. He then also went on to serve as the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from June 2009.

He was appointed the finance minister in the first term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in 2014. He opted out of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing health reasons. (ANI)

