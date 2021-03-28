Myanmar: 114 civilians killed in deadliest day since coup

Naypyitaw [Myanmar], March 28 (ANI): At least 114 civilians were killed across Myanmar on Saturday as the military junta continued to crackdown on peaceful protests, CNN reported citing Myanmar Now.



The killings in 44 towns and cities across the country would represent the bloodiest day of protests since a military coup last month.

Among those killed is a 13-year-old who was shot in her house after the junta's armed forces opened fire in residential areas of Meikhtila.

State television had said on Friday that protesters risked being shot "in the head and back."

Despite this, demonstrators against the February 1 coup came out on the streets of Yangon, Mandalay and other towns.

On February 1, Myanmar's military overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency while detaining civilian leaders including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi. The coup triggered mass protests which were met by the junta's deadly violence.

The United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres and the UN office in Myanmar spoke out against the violence.

"The continuing military crackdown, which today resulted in the highest daily death toll since demonstrations against the coup began last month, is unacceptable and demands a firm, unified and resolute international response. It is critical to find an urgent solution to this crisis," said a statement issued by Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for the UN secretary-general.

"The Secretary-General condemns in the strongest terms the killing of dozens of civilians," Haq said.

The UN office in Myanmar said it "is horrified by the needless loss of life today with reports of dozens of people shot dead by the military across the country, in the bloodiest day since the coup."

"The violence is completely unacceptable and must stop immediately. Those responsible must be held to account," the UN office added.

"As the Special Envoy on Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener has said, ensuring peace and defending the people should be the responsibility of any military, but the Tatmadaw has turned against its own people," it added. (ANI)

