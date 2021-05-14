Myanmar coup cements relations between pro-democracy protesters and armed rebels

The Myanmar military is facing relentless protests from its people after it seized power by deposing popular leader Aung San Suu Kyi soon after democratic elections brought her back to power earlier this year. The coup by the generals derailed the 10-year-old democracy in the South-East Asian country.

Myanmar news website The Irrawaddy says in a detailed news report that the Myanmarese people began seeking help from the rebel groups once the military began killing peaceful protesters. Though Myanmar has 20 rebel groups that are armed, a few decided to support the protesters against the military. The Irrawaddy quotes some of the rebel groups as saying that they: "could not bear to watch the civilians being killed brutally by the junta".Groups supporting the democracy protests include the Kachin Independence Army (KIA), the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) and the armed wing of the Karen National Union (KNU).

Though ethnically-rich Myanmar has as many has 20 rebel groups, just a handful are supporting the pro-democracy protesters. The rebel groups are not only providing shelter to the pro-democracy protesters but also providing arms training.

This support by the rebels to the pro-democracy protesters has increased pressure on the military regime on two fronts - quelling popular unrest in cities along with tackling increased rebel activity in the bordering states. It has also led to the spectre of regular mainstream youth joining the rebels against the military.

In a video in April, German broadcaster DW had said that the crackdown by the military is forcing the pro-democracy protesters to seek shelter with armed ethnic groups which have been fighting the Myanmar military - the Tatmadaw - for decades.

The Karen National Union

The KNLA operates in the Kayin state, also called the Karen state, that borders Thailand. As the Myanmar military stretches itself out in the country, the KNU rebels have increased their attacks. The KNU, which seeks self-determination for the Karen people, overran an army camp in April near the Thai border killing many soldiers and taking a few into custody. The rebel outfit has launched a series of devastating attacks. News agency Reuters reported that the Myanmar military unleashed airstrikes on rebel strongholds and villages near the Thai border.

The KNU is openly supporting pro-democratic forces even as tens of thousands of Karen people flee Myanmar into Thailand. The armed group had accepted a ceasefire under the democratic government but the military coup has eroded that trust.

The Kachin Independence Army

The KIA operates in the Kachin state on Myanmar's north-eastern border with China. Since the time of the coup and the equally persistent protests, the KIA has stepped up attacks against the military in a number of townships. The group has also attacked military reinforcements as well as police stations as it views the latter to be against the democratic protests.

In one of the attacks, the KIA occupied a key township on the border with China. The Myanmar military resorted to airstrikes in areas held by the KIA.

The KIA is supporting the pro-democracy sentiment and allowing people to take out rallies and protests. It clarified that it has attacked police stations owing to the latter's actions against pro-democracy protesters.

Mood in urban Myanmar

Faced with an unrepentant military regime that has violently tackled peaceful rallies and gatherings in Myanmar cities, the youth have found it conducive to reach out to rebel outfits for safety as well as support. Young people have gone underground against the brutal military offensive and have taken up arms training with to view to fighting against the military regime.

The coup by the generals has undone nearly ten years of a democratic Myanmar where many liberal and closely-knit countries like Japan were involved in strengthening the democratic forces. Japan had been instrumental in bringing some of the rebel outfits and marginalised ethnic groups into the mainstream.

In one swift stroke, the Myanmar military has undone a decade's work as it attacks its own peaceful people, forcing them to join hands with armed rebels on the borders.

(This content is being carried under an arrangement with indianarrative.com)

--indianarrative/

