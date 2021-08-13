Myanmar coup: EU calls for immediate release of detained people, says violence must stop

Brussels [Belgium], August 14 (ANI): The European Union on Friday said violence in Myanmar "must stop" and called for the immediate release of all those detained following the February 1 coup.



During a phone call with ASEAN Special Envoy for Myanmar, Erywan Yusof, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said a "genuine political dialogue" process should be established for a democratic Myanmar.

"I talked today to Brunei FM and @ASEAN Special Envoy for Myanmar Erywan Yusof. Violence must stop, all those detained following the coup should be immediately released, humanitarian access be assured and a genuine political dialogue process be established for a democratic #Myanmar," Borrell tweeted.

Early this month, the ASEAN foreign ministers appointed Brunei's Second Foreign Minister Erywan Yusof as a special envoy to Myanmar to help resolve the political crisis in the country, though it is yet to be decided when he will make his trip.

Meanwhile, Myanmar's military leader Min Aung Hlaing declared himself prime minister of the country earlier this week and said that he plans to be in charge for two years during an extended state of emergency before holding an election in 2023.

On February 1, the Myanmar military overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency. The coup triggered mass protests, which were quashed with deadly violence in the country.

Elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and members of her National League for Democracy (NLD) party were detained.

Meanwhile, over 945 people have been confirmed to be killed since the military takeover on February 1, according to Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP). (ANI)

