Myanmar extends preventive measures till June 30

The extension will be applied to all orders, announcements, directives previously issued by the respective union level government organisations and ministries in order to contain the spread of the disease, Xinhua news agency quoted the Committee as saying on Saturday.

Yangon, May 30 (IANS) Myanmar's Central Committee on Prevention, Control and Treatment for Covid-19 has announced extension of the period for preventive measures against the pandemic until June 30.

According to a release from the Health and Sports Ministry, the country has so far registered 143,526 Covid cases.

A total of 40 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, while the total death toll in the country stood at 3,216, the release said.

At least 132,297 recovered patients have been discharged from hospitals so far.

Covid-19 was first detected in Myanmar on March 23 last year.

--IANS

ksk/