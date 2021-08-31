Myanmar extends suspension of int'l flights

The extension was made to continue preventing the importation of Covid-19 to the country through air travel, reports Xinhua news agency.

Nay Pyi Taw, Aug 31 (IANS) Myanmar's Ministry of Transport and Communications had announced the extension of the suspension of international commercial flights until the end of September.

According to the Ministry of Health, Myanmar reported 3,583 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally in the country to 395,883.

A total of 104 new deaths were reported, increasing the overall fatality toll to 15,287.

The Ministry further revealed that a total of 348,682 patients have been discharged from hospitals and over 3.57 million samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far.

Meanwhile, Myanmar's State Administration Council on Monday has further extended the public holiday period for 10 more days to September 10 for further prevention, control and treatment of the disease.

According to the council's order, the Central Bank of Myanmar and its subordinate government banks and private banks will be exempted from public holidays.

Myanmar's Central Committee on Prevention, Control and Treatment for Covid-19 also announced an extension of closure of basic education schools until September 10.

The country detected its first two positive cases of Covid-19 on March 23 last year.

--IANS

ksk/