Myanmar FM attends virtual Asean meeting

U Wunna Maung Lwin apprised the virtual meeting on Tuesday of voting irregularities in the November 2020 general elections, five roadmaps put forward by the military-run State Administration Council, and the review of electoral voting lists by the Union Election Commission, among others, Xinhua news agency quoted the report as saying.

Yangon, March 3 (IANS) Myanmar's Foreign Minister U Wunna Maung Lwin attended an informal meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), a state-media report said on Wednesday.

U Wunna Maung Lwin was appointed as the Foreign Minister by the State Administration Council, chaired by Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services Sen-Gen Min Aung Hlaing.

A one-year state of emergency was declared in Myanmar and state power was transferred to Sen-Gen Min Aung Hlaing after President U Win Myint and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi were detained by the military on February 1.

The coup was staged as the military alleged massive voting fraud in the 2020 general elections, which saw Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy win a majority of seats in both houses of parliament.

Asean foreign ministers said in a statement on Tuesday that the regional bloc is ready to assist Myanmar in a positive, peaceful and constructive manner.

ASEAN, founded in 1967, groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

--IANS

ksk/