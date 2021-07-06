Myanmar imposes stay-at-home order due to Covid-19 infections

So far, the ministry has imposed the stay-at-home order in 31 townships across the country, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Yangon, July 7 (IANS) Myanmar's Health and Sports Ministry imposed a stay-at-home order in two townships of Nay Pyi Taw Union Territory and three more townships of Bago region, state-run media reported on Tuesday.

According to the ministry's figures on Tuesday, the number of Covid-19 cases in Myanmar has increased to 171,976 after 3,602 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours.

In addition, 52 new deaths were reported on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 3,513 in the country.

A total of 140,387 patients have been discharged from the hospitals and over 2.79 million samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far, the figures showed.

--IANS

