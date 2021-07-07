Myanmar imposes stay-at-home order in 14 more townships

The stay-at-home order, which will be effective on Thursday, will be applied to one township of Magway region, three townships of Mon state and 10 townships of Yangon region due to the recent increasing Covid-19 infections.

Yangon, July 8 (IANS) Myanmar's Health and Sports Ministry imposed a stay-at-home order in 14 more townships, state-run media reported on Wednesday.

So far, the ministry has imposed the stay-at-home order in 45 townships across the country, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Myanmar reported 3,947 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the tally to 175,923, according to the ministry's figures.

In addition, the death toll has increased to 3,570 in the country after 57 new deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 141,255 patients have been discharged from the hospitals and over 2.81 million samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far, the figures showed.

