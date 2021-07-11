Myanmar imposes stay-at-home order in 18 more towns

The stay-at-home order, which will take effect on Monday, will be applied to six towns in Bago region and 12 towns in Yangon region because of the recent increasing Covid-19 infections, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Yangon, July 12 (IANS) Myanmar's Health and Sports Ministry imposed a stay-at-home order in 18 more towns across the country due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the state-run media reported on Sunday.

So far, the ministry has imposed the stay-at-home order in 63 towns across the country.

According to the ministry's figures on Sunday, the number of Covid-19 cases in Myanmar has increased to 192,213 after 3,461 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours.

In addition, 82 new deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 3,838 in the country.

A total of 146,358 patients have been discharged from the hospitals and over 2.86 million samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far, the figures showed.

