Myanmar imposes stay-at-home order in more towns

The stay-at-home order, which will be in effect on Saturday, will be applied to Tedim, Falam, Thantlang and Hakha after the towns recently saw increasing number of Covid-19 infections, reports Xinhua news agency.

Nay Pyi Taw, June 5 (IANS) Myanmar's Health and Sports Ministry imposed a stay-at-home order in four more towns of Chin state, state-run media reported.

According to the Ministry, Myanmar's overall Covid case tally has increased to 144,157, while the death toll stood at 3,221.

Myanmar detected its first Covid-19 cases on March 23 last year.

--IANS

ksk/