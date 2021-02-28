Myanmar: India embassy 'deeply saddened' as 18 people killed during protest against coup

Yangon [Myanmar], March 1 (ANI): India embassy here said it is deeply saddened by the loss of lives in Yangon and other cities of Myanmar as police fired on protestors on Sunday, and urged all stakeholders to "exercise restraint and resolve issues through dialogue" in a peaceful manner.



"Embassy of India is deeply saddened by loss of lives in Yangon and other cities of Myanmar today. We express our heartfelt condolences to families and loved ones of those deceased. We would urge all to exercise restraint and resolve issues through dialogue in a peaceful manner," the Indian embassy in Myanmar tweeted.

Atleast 18 people were killed and more than 30 injured in Myanmar on Sunday as police and military forces "confronted peaceful demonstrations," the UN Human Rights Office said.

The reported casualties make Sunday the deadliest day since the military seized power on February 1, CNN reported.

The demonstration against the Myanmar Army which ousted the democratically elected government of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi entered its fourth week on Saturday.

Security forces have begun a violent crackdown on protestors in towns and cities across the country.

The UN Human Rights Office said it had received "credible information" about the use of deadly force against peaceful protesters in "several locations" in Myanmar on Sunday.

"Deaths reportedly occurred as a result of live ammunition fired into crowds in Yangon, Dawei, Mandalay, Myeik, Bago and Pokokku," a statement from spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani said. It also noted reports about the use of tear gas, flash-bang and stun grenades.

The statement condemned the "escalating violence" and urged the military to "immediately halt the use of force against peaceful protesters," noting that "the people of Myanmar have the right to assemble peacefully and demand the restoration of democracy."

"These fundamental rights must be respected by the military and police, not met with violent and bloody repression," Shamdasani said. (ANI)

