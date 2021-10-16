Myanmar Military bans NLD defence lawyer from speaking to media

Naypyitaw [Myanmar], October 17 (ANI): Myanmar Military has issued an order against the lawyer of the National League for Democracy (NLD) leaders, banning him from talking to media persons after he revealed that the coup has forced the President to resign from his position.



Khin Maung Zaw, the lawyer who is representing the two National League for Democracy (NLD) leaders in their trial on charges of 'defamation' said in a post to his Facebook page that the junta has banned him from speaking to the news media, foreign diplomats, foreign governments or anyone from outside the law, Radio Free Asia reported.

The order issued by the Military states that Khin Maung's communication with said entities would "constitute harassment or cause harm to those working in accordance with the law and prompt public unrest."

The ban will remain in effect until further notice from the Military, Radio Free Asia reported.

This came after Khin Maung informed the media about President Win's testimony about senior military officials attempting to force his resignation citing a false health condition.

On Tuesday, detained Myanmar President Win Myint said that senior military officials tried to force him to resign citing a false health condition on the day of the coup.

Win's statement came during his testimony on the charges of 'defamation' against him, Radio Free Asia reported.

Win Myint said that two high-ranking officers--possibly lieutenant generals or generals--came into his home early on the morning of February 1 and demanded that he step down due to 'ill health'.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the coup on February 1, when the Myanmar military led by Senior General Ming Aung Hlaing overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency. The coup triggered mass protests and was met by deadly violence.

Win, along with State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and former Naypyidaw Mayor Myo Aung, is facing charges of 'defamation of the state' in Myanmar after the military ousted the democratically elected government.

These charges are related to two statements issued by the National League for Democracy (NLD) Central Executive Committee (CEC) in February, that prosecutors say were meant to disrupt public order and instigate against the state, Radio Free Asia reported. (ANI)

