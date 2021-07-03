  1. Sify.com
  4. Myanmar records 1,877 new COVID-19 cases

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sun, Jul 4th, 2021, 00:25:08hrs
Representative image

Yangon [Myanmar], July 4 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of COVID-19 infections rose to 163,087 with 1,877 new cases in Myanmar on Saturday, according to a statement from the Health and Sports Ministry.

The country reported 20 more deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 3,384, the statement said.
A total of 611 more patients have been discharged from hospitals, raising the number of recoveries to 138,026 so far.
Due to the increasing COVID-19 infections, the ministry has imposed a stay-at-home order in 26 towns across the country after adding three more towns to the list on Saturday.
Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 cases on March 23 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

