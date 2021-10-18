Myanmar remits sentences of 1,316 prisoners

The Council also closed the cases against 4,320 people who are still being prosecuted in various courts in the country.

According to an order by the Council, 1,316 prisoners are remitted sentences on humanitarian grounds, reports Xinhua news agency.

Meanwhile, Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services Sen-Gen Min Aung Hlaing said in his message to the public on Monday that implementation is being done with the aim of bringing prosperity to the country and establishing a democratic federal union.

He also stressed that discussions are being made as the requests are changed, regarding the visit of the ASEAN special envoy to Myanmar.

A one-year state of emergency was declared in Myanmar after then President U Win Myint and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi were detained by the military on February 1.

The state power was handed over to Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services Sen-Gen Min Aung Hlaing, and the State Administration Council was formed later.

