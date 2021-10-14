Myanmar reports 1,514 new Covid cases, 33 deaths

The death toll has increased to 18,255 on Thursday after 33 more deaths were newly reported, the release said.

Yangon, Oct 14 (IANS) Myanmar reported 1,514 new Covid-19 cases with a daily test positivity rate of 8.1 per cent in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 484,317, according to a release issued by the Ministry of Health on Thursday.

According to the ministry's figures, a total of 436,640 patients have been discharged from hospitals and over 4.57 million samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Another one million doses of COVID-19 vaccines donated by China arrived in Myanmar's Yangon on Thursday, the state-run media reported.

So far, China has supplied 22.6 million doses of Covid vaccines to Myanmar, of which 5.9 million doses were donated by China, according to the recent release from the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar.

Myanmar detected its first two Covid cases on March 23 last year.

