Myanmar reports 233 new deaths from COVID-19, total stands at 4,769

Yangon [Myanmar], July 17 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of deaths from COVID-19 rose to 4,769 in Myanmar after 233 new ones were reported in the past 24 hours, according to a release from the Ministry of Health and Sports on Saturday.



The number of COVID-19 infections has increased to 224,236 on Saturday, with 5,497 new cases reported in the same period, the release said.

A total of 3,010 patients were discharged from hospitals on Saturday, bringing the number of recoveries to 158,969 so far.

Myanmar detected its first two positive cases of COVID-19 on March 23 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

