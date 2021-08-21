  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. International
  4. Myanmar reports 2,744 new COVID-19 cases

Myanmar reports 2,744 new COVID-19 cases

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sun, Aug 22nd, 2021, 00:25:02hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Representative Image

Naypyitaw [Myanmar], August 21 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 371,512 in Myanmar after 2,744 new positive cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health on Saturday.

With 140 more deaths, the toll has increased to 14,236, the statement said.
A total of 4,515 patients were discharged from hospitals on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries to 295,338.
Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 positive cases on March 23 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features