Myanmar reports 2,969 new Covid-19 cases

Yangon, July 6 (IANS) Myanmar reported 2,969 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, bringing the tally in the country to 168,374, according to a release from the Ministry of Health and Sports.
The death toll has reached to 3,461 after 42 more deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, the release said.
According to the ministry's figures, a total of 139,473 patients have been discharged from hospitals and over 2.78 million samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far, the Xinhua news agency reported.
Myanmar detected its first two Covid-19 cases on March 23 last year.
