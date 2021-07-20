Myanmar reports 5,189 new Covid-19 cases, 281 more deaths

Yangon, July 20 (IANS) Myanmar reported 5,189 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the tally in the country to 234,710 on Monday, according to a release from the Ministry of Health and Sports.
The death toll has reached 5,281 after 281 more deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, the release said.
According to the ministry's figures, a total of 164,670 patients have been discharged from the hospital and over 2.98 million samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far, the Xinhua news agency reported.
Myanmar detected its first two positive cases of Covid-19 on March 23 last year.
