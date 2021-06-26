Myanmar reports 783 new Covid-19 cases, 8 more deaths

Yangon, June 27 (IANS) Myanmar reported 783 new Covid-19 cases and eight more deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total infections to 152,356 and the death toll to 3,290, according to a release from the Health and Sports Ministry on Saturday.

Over 2.7 million samples have been tested for Covid-19 in the country so far, the Xinhua news agency reported.