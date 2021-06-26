Myanmar reports 859 new Covid-19 cases

Yangon, June 26 (IANS) The Covid-19 death toll rose to 3,282 after seven new deaths were reported in the past 24 hours in Myanmar, according to a release from the Health and Sports Ministry on Friday.
The release said 859 of 5,854 samples were newly tested positive, bringing the tally to 151,573 so far, the Xinhua news agency reported.
The number of recoveries increased to 134,779 after 190 patients have been discharged from hospitals.
The virus was first detected in Myanmar on March 23 last year.
--IANS
int/rs