  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. International
  4. Myanmar reports 96 new Covid-19 cases

Myanmar reports 96 new Covid-19 cases

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Fri, May 28th, 2021, 01:00:15hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Yangon, May 28 (IANS) Myanmar reported 96 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 143,414 on Thursday, according to a release from the Health and Sports Ministry.

The death toll stood at 3,216 while the number of recoveries rose to 132,269 so far, the release said.

A total of 1,788 samples were tested for Covid-19 on Thursday, down from around 10,000 samples tested daily in early February, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The virus was first detected in Myanmar on March 23 last year.

--IANS

int/rs

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features