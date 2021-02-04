Myanmar rights group says at least 133 officials detained in military coup

Naypyitaw [Myanmar], February 5 (ANI): Myanmar's Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), a human rights group said on Thursday that 133 people in the country's leadership positions were detained in the military coup that took place earlier this week.



"As of 4th February evening, AAPP knows of 133 officials and lawmakers who have been detained by the military in the attempted coup. These arbitrary detentions are an effort to subdue the democratic election of November 8, 2020," the association said in a statement.

The association further said that the detentions are also causing great distress to families, who are deeply concerned about the detainee's health and want to see their loved ones again.

"There are also 14 civil society activists such as filmmaker Min Htin Ko Ko Gyi, 88 generation activist Mya Aye, and Shwe Nya War Sayadaw, who are being detained by the military to stifle dissent against this illegitimate undermining of the election," it added.

The organization called for their release in addition to the 42 sentenced and 633 political prisoners awaiting trial in the country before the coup.

"AAPP calls for the immediate release of the remaining detained 147 recently detained political prisoners, in addition to the 42 sentenced and 663 (inside and outside prison) awaiting trial political prisoners already persecuted in Burma," the statement read further.

Myanmar's military took control of the country on Monday and declared a year-long state of emergency after accusing San Suu Kyi's party of fraud over its recent election victory.

According to Sputnik, citing reports, the Myanmar police has filed charges against State Counsellor San Suu Kyi and President U Win Myint and remanded them in custody until February 15. (ANI)

