Myanmar schools to remain closed for another week

The move was made in order to curb the spread of Covid-19 and to make preparations for reopening schools, the committee said.

Yangon, Oct 24 (IANS) Myanmar's Central Committee on Prevention, Control and Treatment for Covid-19 has announced further extension of the closure of schools nationwide until the end of October.

The Ministry of Health has been administering Covid-19 vaccine doses to middle and high school students aged over 12 years since October 12, reports Xinhua news agency.

As part of the anti-pandemic measures, the authorities re-closed all schools across the Asian country since early July.

According to the Health Ministry, Myanmar recorded 1,067 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 20 more deaths in the past 24 hours.

The total number of infections has risen to 493,576 with 18,511 deaths in the country.

Myanmar detected its first two Covid-19 cases on March 23 last year.

