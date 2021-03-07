Myanmar security forces use stun grenades, arrest people at night

Naypyitaw [Myanmar], March 7 (ANI): Launching a fresh crackdown on pro-democracy protesters, Myanmar security forces arrested several people on Saturday night, opened fire and used stun grenades in Yangon.



"Security forces arresting people at night in many places in Yangon - opening fire and using stun grenades at this late night. People are terrified and worrying now," a Twitter post by a local read.

Another local took to Twitter to post: "Myanmar Military Terrorists arrived at BoyarNyunt Street, Dagon and it is said that they had come to arrest NLD Civic Centre Chairman during the curfew time around 10:30 pm! Our nights aren't safe anymore!"

A Myanmar journalist has also confirmed that citizens are not safe at night as the security forces are "shooting, entering neighbourhoods to arrest people when curfew kicks in".

"Myanmar citizens adhere to nightly curfew by staying indoors but police/military are shooting at apartments. Person who sent me video said this is Lanmadaw, downtown Yangon. Told me they shot for about 30 minutes and arrested 3 people in neighbourhood," the journalist said.

Meanwhile, people in Naypyitaw held a candlelight march on Saturday night for those who were killed by the security forces.

Hundreds of people have been arrested since the coup, according to activists, the latest being a journalist for the Democratic Voice of Burma (DVB), who live-streamed security forces outside his apartment on Monday in the coastal town of Myeik. DVB confirmed the arrest, Bangkok Post reported.

The military coup of February 1 halted Myanmar's tentative steps towards democracy after nearly 50 years of military rule and has drawn condemnation and sanctions from the United States and other Western countries, amid growing concern among its neighbours.

This comes a day after UN Special Envoy for Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener called for a "collective responsibility towards the people of Myanmar to safeguard their democratic aspirations".

Myanmar's ousted civilian leader Suu Kyi, who was detained following the coup, said two more charges have been added to those filed against her since the military takeover. (ANI)

