Myanmar sees increase in clashes between Military, rebel groups

Naypyidaw [Myanmar], October 10 (ANI): The number of clashes between the Myanmar military and rebel groups has significantly increased, reaching 132 incidents of conflict in the last month alone.



These developments came after the armed opposition of Myanmar's military junta inflicted an increasing number of casualties on regime troops and knocked out more than 120 army-owned telecom towers in September, Radio Free Asia reported citing sources from the opposition.

"More than 1,560 junta soldiers have been killed and 552 others have been injured in the last month since the country's shadow National Unity Government (NUG) called for an armed uprising," Radio Free Asia informed.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the coup on February 1, when the Myanmar military led by Senior General Ming Aung Hlaing overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency. The coup triggered mass protests and was met by deadly violence.

Meanwhile, the Military Spokesperson General Zaw Min Tun has rejected NUG's claim of casualties adding that if we had suffered as many casualties as they claim, there wouldn't be anyone to rule the country.

The Myanmar military has been violently trying to repress the rebel forces killing at least 1161 while arresting 7164 people in the last eight months, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) informed.

Since the coup, more than 2,20,000 people have been internally displaced in Myanmar due to armed clashes as well as overall insecurity.

The areas most affected include Kachin, Shan, Chin, Kayah and Kayin states and adjacent townships in Sagaing and Magway. (ANI)

