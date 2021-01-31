Myanmar to continue suspension of int'l flights

The Ministry on Saturday announced the extension of the restriction imposed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic which was due to end on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Yangon, Jan 31 (IANS) Myanmar's Ministry of Transport and Communications has further extended the suspension of international commercial flights until the end of February.

Under the management of the national-level Central Committee on Prevention, Control and Treatment of Covid-19, the anti-coronavirus measure will continue as confirmed cases remain increasing in most of the countries and regions around the world, and the new coronavirus variant found in Britain has spread to other countries including those in Asia, the announcement said.

Official data released on Saturday showed that Myanmar recorded 349 new confirmed Covid-19 cases and 10 more deaths in the past 24 hours.

The country's overall infection tally currently stood at 139,864 with 3,125 fatalities.

