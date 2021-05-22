Myanmar's election commission meets political parties

The commission has conducted investigations in 306 out of 315 townships across the country so far and fraud was found to have been committed, Xinhua news agency quoted Commission Chairman U Thein Soe as saying at the meeting on Friday where 59 political parties were in attendance.

Nay Pyi Taw, May 22 (IANS) Myanmar's Union Election Commission held talks with political parties on findings related to voting irregularities in the November 2020 general elections.

"The systematic decision is needed to be made on whether to dissolve the National League for Democracy (NLD) that intentionally committed election fraud or to take actions against it for betraying the country," the Chairman said.

At present, former President U Win Myint is facing two court charges, while six cases have been filed against former State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi.

The military had alleged that there was massive voting fraud in the country's November 2020 general elections, which saw the NLD win a majority of seats in both houses of parliament.

Earlier in February, the State Administration Council reformed the Union Election Commission, taking steps to review the process of the general elections.

The state power was transferred to Commander-in-Chief of Defense Services Sen-Gen Min Aung Hlaing after the declaration of a state of emergency in the country on February 1.

