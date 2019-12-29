MyGov reaches 1 crore registered users

New Delhi [India], Dec 29 (ANI): Central government's citizen engagement platform, MyGov has reached one crore registered users.

"MyGov reached 1 crore registered users! Thank you, As we welcome a new year and new decade - we resolve to make this platform bigger, bolder, better! And a big thank you to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inspiring and guiding us!" read a post on the official twitter handle of the platform.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the milestone.

"Five years ago, mygovindia began its journey with a vision to offer a platform for the voice and views of the people of India. It has emerged as a vibrant centre for ideas and insights. Congrats on this milestone," he said. (ANI)