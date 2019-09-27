Mysuru: BJP MP Pratap Simha clashes with police at a Dussehra event

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): BJP MP Pratap Simha on Friday clashed with the Deputy Commissioner of Police Muthuraj for allowing the stage to be set to celebrate Mahishasura festival at the Chamundeshwari hill here.

Simha engaged in an argument with police for allowing to put up a stage to celebrate Mahishasura Dussehra.



"I did not expect this kind of harassment from your department. No one should allow Mahishasura Dussehra to be celebrated as it is against our ethos," Simha said to the DCP.

The police officers said that they were not connected to the event in any way

In Indian mythology, Dussehra is celebrated to mark the slaying of demon Mahishasura by Goddess Chamundeshwari. (ANI)

