Mysuru Bar Association not to provide legal help to woman who raised 'Free Kashmir' placard

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 15 (ANI): Mysuru Bar Association said that it will not represent the woman, Nalini, who had raised 'Free Kashmir' placard at a protest held in Mysuru University on January 8, according to President S Anand Kumar on Wednesday.



"Our members submitted a requisition, requesting none of our lawyers should represent Nalini. We discussed and decided not to represent or provide legal services to her," Kumar told reporters here.

The woman had raised the 'Free Kashmir' placard during a protest organised in the university against the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on January 5. (ANI)

