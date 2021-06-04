Mysuru DC denies allegations levelled by MCC commissioner

In a statement, Sindhuri said Nag's accusations "are contrary to the real facts".

Mysuru, June 4 (IANS) Hours after Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) commissioner and IAS officer Shilpa Nag announced her resignation, accusing Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri of humiliating her at every step, the latter has denied all allegations.

Nag on Thursday announced to step down, saying that she would soon meet the Chief Secretary, P. Ravi Kumar, on the matter.

Sindhuri said that Nag has been issuing statements to the press against the district administration since the last 10 days and such a conduct was not expected from the MCC Commissioner

Sindhuri alleged that Nag had stopped attending Covid-19 review meets convened by her.

"The MCC had also been submitting unsigned and contradictory ward wise Covid figures on new cases, deaths and active cases. I have ordered the same to be rectified," she said, countering Nag.

"How can these measures be construed as harassment? None of this constitutes harassment by any stretch of imagination," she said.

Hitting out at Nag, she said the MCC commissioner was made in-charge of CSR funds coming from private industries for the entire district but it was brought to her notice that whole of CSR funds were being used by the MCC.

"In this regard, I only asked her to furnish details of the account till June 1 and I have not received any reply till now... to give almost nothing to taluks and rural areas is unfair and wrong," the Mysuru DC said.

Meanwhile, Mysuru District in-charge Minister, S.T. Somashekhar said that he would visit Mysuru on Friday and convince Nag to withdraw her resignation.

"Before leaving for Mysuru, I will speak with Karnataka Chief Minister, B.S. Yediyurappa to apprise him about the whole issue," he said.

Sindhuri is a 2009 batch IAS officer, while Nag belongs to the 2014 batch.

