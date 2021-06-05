Mysuru IAS officers' issue will now be sorted out by CM: Minister

Mysuru, June 5 (IANS) Mysuru district in-charge minister, S.T. Somashekar on Saturday said that Karnataka chief Minister, B.S. Yediyurappa would resolve the ongoing IAS officers tussle between Mysuru deputy commissioner, Rohini Sindhuri and Mysuru City Corporation commissioner, Shilpa Nag in a day or two.

Somashekar told reporters here, "Wait for a day or two, you will know how this issue will be resolved."

He added that no government would allow sincere and hardworking officers to resign on ground of 'humiliation' and steps would be taken to convince her to withdraw her resignation. "The state government is morally obligated to protect the innocent," he said.

On Friday, Chief Secretary P. Ravikumar, who was in Mysuru to take stock of Covid preparedness, flatly said that he was not aware of MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag's resignation nor has he received the resignation letter yet.

However, it is reliably learnt that both warring IAS officers have submitted reports of more than 100 pages each (their side of story) on happenings, to the Chief secretary, which is still under wraps. Nag on her part tried to submit her resignation to Ravi Kumar in person, which was turned down by the CS.

On Thursday evening, MCC commissioner, Shilpa Nag had announced her resignation from IAS service alleging that Mysuru deputy commissioner Rohini Sindhuri humiliated her at every step.

However, these allegations were flatly denied by Sindhuri through a statement to media, stating Nag's accusations "are contrary to the real facts."

While flashing an 18-page handwritten resignation to the media, Nag had said that there is a limit to one's patience and nobody can stop when it bursts. "I have been under severe mental pressure for the last week. I am proud of the people of Mysuru and I am deeply pained as I am being targeted in the name of caste. The DC is egoistic and no district should see a DC like her (Sindhuri)," she had hit out.

Rebutting Sindhuri's allegations, Nag claimed that the DC (Sinduri) had ordered her not to accept Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds. "An Assistant Environment Engineer in the MCC took the initiative to raise funds under CSR and over Rs 12.3 crore has been collected so far and with that funds, the MCC is managing the pandemic including the setting up of Covid Mitra and other campaigns that are mainly focussed on all the 65 wards. But the DC has targeted Assistant Environment Engineer (AEE) and is preparing a file to suspend him," she alleged.

