Mysuru police nab 2 more including kingpin in shootout and dacoity case

The incident of shootout and dacoity had taken place on Aug 23 in broad daylight sending shockwaves in the city. The gang after robbing a jewellery store in Mysuru had shot a passer-by in the head and killed him.

Mysuru (Karnataka), Sep 1 (IANS) The Karnataka police special team looking into Mysuru shootout and dacoity case has made two more arrests in connection with the case including the kingpin, the police said on Wednesday. Six persons were arrested in the case earlier from different states.

According to police, Mahendra who owned a gold and silver jewellery store in Mysuru is the kingpin in the case. He was in constant touch with the dacoits and fed regular information to them.

Another accused has been arrested from a bordering village near Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir, just 10 kilometres away from the Line of Control (LoC), the police said.

It said that business rivalry led to the crime. The accused who got information about the shop came to Mysuru a month ago and recced for the crime. However, CCTV installed in the jewellery store led to their arrest.

The investigations revealed that the kingpin Mahendra was in constant touch with the dacoits when the crime took place. The accused did a recce of the targeted jewellery shop a day before the commission of crime, according to police.

After committing the crime, the accused had fled to the railway station in an auto with looted gold ornaments and reached Bengaluru. From there, after sharing the proceeds they got dispersed to different states, the police sources said.

The police are on the lookout for yet another person in connection with this case.

Earlier also, the police teams went to Rajasthan, West Bengal, Mumbai and Jammu and Kashmir to nab the accused persons.

Meanwhile, the District in Charge Minister, T. Somashekar who hinted at shunting out top police officers in the police department from Mysuru in the wake of shootout & dacoity and gang rape cases stated that no such action will be taken.

"Presently there is no need for transfers. However, instructions will be given to the police department that in future such incidents should not occur in the city," he said.

--IANS

mka/skp/