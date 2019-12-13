N. India under widespread rainfall, dense fog conditions

New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) There has been heavy rain and snowfall on Friday in the northern hilly states of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand under the influence of the western disturbance and its induced cyclonic circulation.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there is an intense wet spell over Western Himalayan region and adjoining plains and dense to very dense fog spell over northwest India.

Hailstorm activity was also seen over parts of northern and central India including Delhi, Uttarakhand, Punjab, West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, north Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh.

IMD said there has been widespread rainfall in places like Katra and Jammu (10 cm), Khati (8 cm), Rudraprayag (7 cm), Pathankot and Panchmarhi (6 cm), Sidhi (5 cm), Moradabad, Hardoi & Palam (4 cm), and Rewari (3 cm). According to the IMD forecast, under the influence of western disturbance and its induced cyclonic circulation, widespread rain and snow with isolated heavy falls accompanied with thunderstorms is very likely over Western Himalayan region for the next 24 hours. Fairly widespread to widespread rain with isolated heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms is also very likely over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and East Madhya Pradesh during the same period. Thereafter, due to favourable meteorological conditions, dense fog at a few places with very dense fog at isolated pockets very likely over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, north Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh in morning hours of December 15 and 16. san/prs