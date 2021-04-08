N-deal with Iran doesn't bind Israel: Netanyahu

The remark was made on Wednesday during Israel's national ceremony to mark its Holocaust Remembrance Day, reports Xinhua news agency.

Tel Aviv, April 8 (IANS) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned the US that a possible future nuclear agreement with Iran will not obligate the Jewish state.

"To our closest friends, I say: Make no mistake," Netanyahu said in a reference to the US.

According to Netanyahu, "any agreement with Iran will pave the Islamic Republic's way to obtain nuclear weapons that threaten us with destruction".

Netanyahu has been a vocal opponent of the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). between the world powers and Iran.

