N-deal with Iran doesn't bind Israel: Netanyahu

Tel Aviv, April 8 (IANS) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned the US that a possible future nuclear agreement with Iran will not obligate the Jewish state.
The remark was made on Wednesday during Israel's national ceremony to mark its Holocaust Remembrance Day, reports Xinhua news agency.
"To our closest friends, I say: Make no mistake," Netanyahu said in a reference to the US.
According to Netanyahu, "any agreement with Iran will pave the Islamic Republic's way to obtain nuclear weapons that threaten us with destruction".
Netanyahu has been a vocal opponent of the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). between the world powers and Iran.
--IANS
ksk/