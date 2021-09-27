NABARD sanctions Rs 206 cr for 25 road projects in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Sep 27 (IANS) The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has sanctioned Rs 206 crore to the Odisha government for construction of 25 roads, officials said on Monday.

The assistance has been sanctioned under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) for 25 rural road projects in 11 districts across the state, said NABARD's Odisha region office in a statement.