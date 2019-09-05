Nadda, Bidhuri attend Teachers' day celebration in Delhi

At the function, Nadda and Bidhuri paid tribute to Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

After the event, Nadda tweeted, "Today got an opportunity to attend the Teachers' Day celebrations at Primary School, Chhatarpur, Delhi."

"I salute the former President of India, Bharatratna Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Ji and extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the teachers. Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was considered the greatest philosopher of the 20th century. He was a great educationist and had knowledge of more than 20 languages," said Nadda at the event.

"He gave special importance to spiritualism and nationalism in education. He always had special faith in Indian culture, he always worked to enhance it," he added. While Bidhuri tweeted, "In Chhatarpur Corporation School, South Delhi, on the occasion of Teachers' Day, before paying respects to Dr. Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan ji, lighting the lamp and starting the program, BJP Executive President Shri @JPNadda,". -- IANS<br>adv/skp/