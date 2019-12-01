Nadda, Rajnath campaign for BJP candidates in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Dec 1 (IANS) BJP working President J.P. Nadda and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday campaigned for party candidates in Jharkhand, where the five-phase Assembly polls got underway on Saturday.

"In the last 70 years, there were only three medical colleges in the state. But in the last five years of BJP rule, five medical colleges have been made. The Congress and the JMM have formed an alliance for power. They have nothing to do with the development of the state and its people. Such unholy alliance should be given a befitting reply," Nadda said while addressing a rally at Chaibasa in West Singhbhum district.

"This election is not just to chose ministers or the Chief Minister, but to give direction to the state. The Maoist issue is under the process of being solved. The UPA government did not purchase a single cartridge in its 10-year rule. "'One rank and one pension' was pending in defence services since 1971. The Narendra Modi government gave 'one rank and one pension' to 22 lakh defence personnel. The government has purchased 36 Rafale fighter jets. Modi government has left no stone unturned to change the fate of the country," Nadda added. He also cited the examples of revoking Article 370 and ending triple talaq by framing a law. "Congress and JMM only do politics in the name of tribals, but the BJP government has done a lot of work for the tribal people," Nadda said. Rajnath Singh addressed a rally at the Seraikela Assembly seat. He tried to lure voters by informing them about the works done by the Narendra Modi government. "BJP government has constructed toilets and houses besides providing electricity and gas connections. It aims to provide house to all by 2022," the Defence Minister said. ns/arm