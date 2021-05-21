Nadda accuses opposition parties of lowering morale of people in COVID-19 vaccination drive

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda on Friday accused the opposition parties of "spreading misinformation" and dampening spirit of people regarding COVID-19 vaccination.



Nadda, who inaugurated nationwide COVID-19 help centres of the BJP Kisan Morcha here, referred to comments of some Congress and other leaders concerning indigenous COVID-19 vaccine and alleged they "jeopardized vaccination drive" and were now emphasizing vaccination.

"It is with sadness that I say today that the opposition has collectively tried to lower the morale of people and spread misinformation despite the fact that we brought out two vaccines. Congress leaders jeopardized the vaccination drive. Now they want vaccination," Nadda said.

He said all citizens will be vaccinated against COVID-19.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, everyone would be vaccinated. I am proud that the BJP and NDA government are taking care of the downtrodden and have-nots. We have been able to restrict the spread of COVID-19," he said.

Nadda said PM-CARES fund is helping to provide oxygen plants and has proved lifesaver for many.

"The PM CARES Fund is helping in ensuring oxygen plants across the country. India has fought a decisive battle against COVID-19 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There was one lab in Pune for testing, now it has crossed 2,500. India has become self-dependent in manufacturing PPE kits. PM CARES Fund has proved as a lifesaver for many. One lakh portable oxygen concentrator will be bought from PM CARES Fund. Research centres too will get funds from it," he said.

Nadda said that 18.70 crore COVID-19 doses have been provided to people free of cost.

"Under campaigns of 'seva hi sangathan' and 'mera booth corona mukt' BJP Kisan Morcha is taking responsibility for setting up COVID-19 help desks in rural areas," he said, adding that 1,250 blood donation camps had been arranged, 3,200 COVID-19 dedicated helpline centres and isolation centres have been established and three lakh workers are involved in facilitating the vaccination drive. (ANI)

