Nadda apprises Modi of upcoming Assembly polls preparations

Assembly elections are scheduled in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur during February - March next year. Gujarat Assembly polls are also slated for 2022 end.

New Delhi, June 6 (IANS) BJP Chief J.P. Nadda and party's General Secretaries met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here and apprised him of the upcoming Assembly polls preparations in five states early next year.

Sources said that Modi was apprised of the outcome of the discussion held on the upcoming Assembly polls prepartions and the ongoing organisational works including 'Sewa Hi Sangathan 2.0'.

"Main focus of the discussion with the Prime Minister was the Assembly polls, especially Uttar Pradesh," they said.

BJP General Secretary Bhupender Yadav said, "We had a meeting with the national president. Poll-bound states were discussed in the meeting. Future programmes of the party are also discussed in the two-day meeting."

It is also learnt that the results of the recently-held Assembly polls were also discussed in Nadda's two-day meeting with the General Secretaries.

Sources added that the works done by the state units under 'Sewa Hi Sangathan 2.0' campaign, which was launched to provide help and relief to the people during the second wave of Covid pandemic, were also reviewed.

--IANS

ssb/sdr/