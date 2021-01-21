Nadda arrives to a warm welcome in Lucknow

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief ministers, Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, along with over a dozen ministers greeted the party president at the airport.

Nadda's visit was re-scheduled and he arrived about six hours late on Thursday evening.

Lucknow, Jan 21 (IANS) BJP president J.P. Nadda was given a warm welcome at Lucknow airport when he arrived here on a two-day visit.

Hundreds of party workers lined up along the route to accord a welcome to their party president.

The BJP president drove straight to the party headquarters where he will interact with ministers and discuss the road map for the upcoming panchayat and then the 2022 assembly elections.

Later in the night, he will hold a meeting with the party's core committee.

Despite a huge media presence at the airport, the BJP president did not speak to the media though he stopped his convoy to acknowledge the greetings of party workers.

The BJP national president will, on Friday, address a conference of social medial volunteers and intellectuals and also attend a meeting of Chinhat rural area and booth and district presidents.

He will address meetings of office bearers from Kanpur and Avadh regions.

The meetings will focus on the upcoming panchayat elections and preparations for the 2022 UP assembly elections.

The BJP chief is expected to give directives to party workers to publicise the welfare projects of the Modi and Yogi government and, more importantly, counter the misinformation campaign of the opposition, especially regarding the farm laws.

--IANS

amita/ash