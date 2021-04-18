Nadda asks party workers to start 'Apna Booth Corona Mukt' campaign

Nadda on Sunday held a virtual meeting of the national office bearers of the party and state presidents to discuss the surge of Covid cases in the country.

New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) Amid rise in Covid cases in the country, Bharatiya Janata Party national president J P Nadda has asked party workers to start the campaign of "Apna Booth Corona Mukt" and make it a success.

He asked all the office bearers and party workers to fulfill their commitment of 'Sewa Se Sangathan'.

Nadda asked all the office bearers and workers to start a massive preventive drive against the pandemic at booth level by taking up sanitization, cleanliness drive and public awareness campaign.

"All the office bearers and party workers should start a campaign at the booth level where they should ask people to strictly follow Covid guidelines," he said.

The BJP chief directed all the state units that they should immediately set up a 'Corona Helpdesk' and also start a 'Corona Helpline' to help the people in their respective states.

He directed them to come up with a plan and programme to help Corona patients admitted in various hospitals in their states.

"All the state units should work and cooperate with the state and local administration to start a comprehensive plasma donation campaign," he said.

Asking the party workers to ensure distribution of the masks and sanitisers in their respective states, Nadda also directed them provide all possible help and assistance to those suffering from Corona and are struggling in these difficult times.

The BJP president also directed all the state presidents to hold virtual meetings with the elected representatives of the party at the Panchayat and ward levels and seek feedback on the work done to fight Corona pandemic and provide relief to those suffering from the disease.

He even asked the state heads to review the contribution of the party office bearers and elected representatives in fight against the pandemic.

While directing the national office bearers and party workers to ensure that maximum people are covered in the Corona vaccination drive across the country, Nadda asked all those associated with the BJP's Medical Cell and all doctors and medical staff associated with the party to give them maximum time and support in this time of crisis.

