Nadda attacks Abhishek Banerjee, promises to revive Bengal's lost cultural legacy

Kolkata, Feb 9 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president J.P. Nadda on Tuesday attacked West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjeea's nephew and Trinamool Congress' Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee for using objectionable words towards newly-inducted BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and his father at a rally in East Midnapore's Contai last week.

While addressing a gathering in Birbhum district's Tarapith, Nadda said: "What Abhishek Banerjee has said towards Suvendu Adhikari and his father Sisir Adhikari I can't even utter those words. Power has easily come to him and that is why he doesn't know how to respect it. He is a spoilt brat. This is not the culture of Bengal. Trinamool Congress has spoilt the culture of the state. We will bring back the lost culture heritage for which Bengal was always known for. This land belongs to luminaries like Rabindranath Tagore, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Rishi Arobindo."

The BJP president said that Mamata Banerjee talks about Maa-Mati-Manush (Mother-Land-People) but never respects that. He said that Bengal has a special place in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's heart.

"He never comes to Bengal empty-handed. He always thinks about the betterment of Bengal. There will be 675-km long highway between Kolkata and Siliguri. The Centre has also sanctioned Rs.1,000 crore for the tea gardens in Bengal and Assam. This is not a small thing," Nadda said while inaugurating a grand road show (Rath Yatra) at Tarapith today.

He said that now people of West Bengal will have to decide wither they want change or not. "People have only seen the politics of cut-money in the last 10-years here. Trinamool leaders have misappropriated the relief funds that the Centre had sent for cyclone-ravaged people of Bengal. They have also stolen their food grains," the BJP chief said, while batting for a political regime change in Bengal.

--IANS

sbn/ash