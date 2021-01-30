Nadda begins Tamil Nadu tour after BJP core committee meet

Madurai, Jan 30 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President J.P. Nadda on Saturday performed a 'puja' and sought God's blessings at the Meenakshi temple in Madurai district of Tamil Nadu. With this Nadda kicked-off his three-day tour of the southern state.

After visiting the temple, Nadda chaired a meeting of the Tamil Nadu BJP Core Committee where he discussed the poll preparations with state level leaders of the party.