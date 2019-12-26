Nadda chairs meeting of BJP committee on CAA

New Delhi [India], Dec 26 (ANI): BJP working President JP Nadda on Thursday chaired a meeting of the committee formed for a public awareness campaign over the recently amended Citizenship Act.

Several central ministers including Prahlad Patel, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Kiren Rijiju and Anurag Thakur attended the meeting.



BJP general secretary B L Santosh, Rajya Sabha MPs Rajeev Chandrasekhar and GVL Narasimha Rao, Dushyant Gautam and Jay Panda were among others who took part in the meeting at the BJP headquarters here. (ANI)

