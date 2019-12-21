Nadda chairs meeting of BJP leaders on CAA

New Delhi [India], Dec 21 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Working President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday chaired a meeting of party leaders over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The meeting is being held at BJP's central office here.



The party is expected to launch a massive campaign to reach out to people and allay any apprehensions on the Act which grants citizenship to refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. There have been protests against the Act in different parts of the country. (ANI)