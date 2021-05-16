Nadda flags off medical supplies to Himachal to fight Covid

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) BJP national president J.P. Nadda on Sunday flagged-off a large quantity of Covid-19 relief materials to Himachal Pradesh under the party's 'Seva Hi Sangathan 2.0' campaign.

The BJP National President also flagged off consignment of medical equipment procured 17 mobile medical units under the "Saansad Mobile Swasthya Seva" with the help of Union Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs, Anurag Thakur.

Nadda praised the efforts of Thakur for this noble initiative in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

"As we all know that the Covid-19 pandemic has emerged as the biggest medical and health crisis in the history of mankind but all Indians under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have unitedly fought this war against the pandemic and soon we will emerge victorious in this war against Covid," he said.

He urged all BJP office bearers, leaders and workers of Himachal Pradesh to ensure last mile delivery of all medical aid and other assistance in the state so that every single needy and poor person gets relief and are not left unattended from getting the medical supplies and relief materials.

